Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 558 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

