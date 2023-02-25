Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SDY stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.