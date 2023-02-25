Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

