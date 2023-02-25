Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.