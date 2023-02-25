Heritage Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

