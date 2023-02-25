HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 5,282,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,328. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

