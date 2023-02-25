HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,328. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

