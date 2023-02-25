High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE HLF traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The stock has a market cap of C$492.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$15.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

