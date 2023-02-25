High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$492.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$15.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.63.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

