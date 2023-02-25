Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 815.5% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,512,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

