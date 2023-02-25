Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.47) to GBX 1,850 ($22.28) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.88) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,062.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $21.13 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

