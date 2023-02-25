HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.89% of HNI worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 1,192.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI Trading Down 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HNI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $31.25. 174,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

