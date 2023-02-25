Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 2,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.
Hoya Capital Housing ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

