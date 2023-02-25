HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

