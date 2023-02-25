HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.87.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

