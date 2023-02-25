H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of HRB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 956,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Transactions at H&R Block
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
