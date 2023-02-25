H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 956,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,971. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.