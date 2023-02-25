HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

HT&E Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66.

Get HT&E alerts:

About HT&E

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, and The Edge brands.

Receive News & Ratings for HT&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HT&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.