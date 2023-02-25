HT&E Limited (HT1) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from HT&E’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66.

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, and The Edge brands.

