HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.65.

HubSpot stock opened at $386.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.84.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after buying an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

