Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Hudbay Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.