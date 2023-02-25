Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Director Anastasi D. Kelly Sells 3,662 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

