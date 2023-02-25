Hyterra Ltd (ASX:HYT) Insider Acquires A$95,000.00 in Stock

Hyterra Ltd (ASX:HYT – Get Rating) insider Avon McIntyre purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($65,517.24).

Hyterra Price Performance

Hyterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyterra Ltd focuses on the exploration and production of natural hydrogen. It has an interest in a joint venture that includes the wildcat well targeting natural hydrogen in Nebraska, the United States. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.