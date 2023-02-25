IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

IBEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

