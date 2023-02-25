ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Bank of America raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICON Public by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

