ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.70.

ICON Public stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.50. 633,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 21.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICON Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

