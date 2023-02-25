ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.70.
ICON Public Trading Up 0.2 %
ICON Public stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.50. 633,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
