IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 482,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,541. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average of $221.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

