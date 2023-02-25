Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Iluka Resources Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $35.62 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.