IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CFO Michael Gray Sells 2,464 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gray sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $46,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Gray sold 899 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $14,096.32.

IMARA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. IMARA Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a P/E ratio of 475.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IMARA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMARA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

