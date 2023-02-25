Immutable X Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $548.78 million and approximately $42.39 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

