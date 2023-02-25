Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.75. Immutep shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 31,797 shares traded.

Immutep Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Immutep during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

