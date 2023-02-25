Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.74

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $18.96. Indivior shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,171 shares changing hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.28.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

