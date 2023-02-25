Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.00 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $6.83. 3,788,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

