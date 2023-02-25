Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 4.12% of Infinite Acquisition worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFNT opened at $10.35 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Infinite Acquisition Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

