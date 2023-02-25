Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

