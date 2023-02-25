Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Ingles Markets worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Featured Stories

