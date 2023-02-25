Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $10.85. Inpex shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 81,344 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.