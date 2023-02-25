InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 273,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 341,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPO. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$241.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.