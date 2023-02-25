Insider Buying: GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Buys £99,487.08 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21).

GB Group Stock Performance

LON:GBG opened at GBX 319.80 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.46. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

