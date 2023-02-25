Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £148.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($178.83).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Jonathan Gunby bought 48 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($181.50).

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.7 %

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 277.96. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 453.80 ($5.46). The company has a market capitalization of £954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.38 and a beta of 1.08.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.97) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($3.93).

About IntegraFin

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.