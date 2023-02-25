Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,800 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

OVLY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.61. 34,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 28.65%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.