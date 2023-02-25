Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells 26,200 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 17th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25.

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

Shares of BIRD opened at $2.74 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 765,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

