Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CEO Sells 26,200 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25.
- On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.
Allbirds Price Performance
Shares of BIRD opened at $2.74 on Friday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.