Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $429,711.81 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $321.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Company Profile

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

