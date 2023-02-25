Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Sells 3,023 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $17,745.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,780.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

