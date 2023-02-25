Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 3,053 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $117,632.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,512,555.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. 279,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,337. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intapp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.