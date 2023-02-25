Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells 181 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $11,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 568,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,198. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

