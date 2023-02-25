Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells 181 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $11,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 568,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,198. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.