Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $858,840.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $858,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $54.54.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
