Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $858,840.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $858,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 0.9 %

OneWater Marine stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.