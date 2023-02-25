Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CAO Sells 11,573 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. 3,226,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

