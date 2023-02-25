Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CAO Sells 11,573 Shares of Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peabody Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:BTU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. 3,226,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $33.29.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
