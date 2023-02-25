Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $32,620.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 711 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $3,199.50.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,100 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $5,467.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 4,800 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $23,760.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 12,600 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 300 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $14,742.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,092.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $11,383.92.

Real Good Food Stock Down 0.3 %

Real Good Food stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

