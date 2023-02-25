Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TOL opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. III Capital Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

